Women’s Month: 5 ways to celebrate women in the food industry

Sisters of South Africa unite, on August 9 National Women’s Day returns and the whole country takes a day to recognise the impressiveness that is the female species. This day celebrates the accomplishments of women and notes the changes that still need to be made in achieving equality.

Story continues below Advertisement

To celebrate, we looked at ways in which we can celebrate women in the food industry on this day and the rest of the month – something we don’t usually do. Cook You can make delicious food and create the same restaurant-like ambiance at home. Picture: Pexels/Any Lane In this special month, treat all the important women in your life with lip-smacking recipes.

You can make delicious food and create the same restaurant-like ambiance at home. Whether you want to do something special for your mother, sister, daughter, wife, friend, or colleague, there are plenty of ways to bring that perfect smile to their faces. Support women street food vendors Support women street food vendors. Picture: Pexels/Darya Sannikova These are the women mostly forgotten when celebrating women's empowerment. These amazing women are hard workers, feed their families, and educate their children with the money that they make in selling their eats and treats on the streets. So, when you meet them on the street, please don’t bargain with them - in fact, pay more.

Story continues below Advertisement

Buy a beer from a women-owned brewery or bar Buy a beer from a female-owned brewery or bar. Picture: Pexels/Rodnae Productions The brewery industry is very male-dominated but I like how women brewers are starting to step up and are growing in their numbers. So why not support them and buy that cold beer as a way to celebrate? Well, that’s if you’re a beer fan and if you're not, a female brewer might just win you over.

Story continues below Advertisement

Dine at a restaurant headed up by a woman Dine at a restaurant headed up by a woman. Picture: Pexels/Tara Winstead Some of the country's top kitchens are run by women, each pushing South African cuisine into exciting new territory. While the ratio of women head chefs is still a work in progress, there are plenty of places to spend your money while supporting them.

Story continues below Advertisement

Follow women chefs or food bloggers on social media Follow female chefs or food bloggers on social media. Picture: Pexels/Destiawan Nur Agustra There are many female chefs and food bloggers that are setting social media on fire currently, especially on TikTok and Instagram. They are the ones who inspire us to be creative in the kitchen and even help us with a few tips to bring out the most in our meals.