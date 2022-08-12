Women’s Month: Making a career as a chef was a given for internationally renowned Claudia Van Eyk

Women’s Month is about celebrating women from all walks of life who are doing amazing things, and today, we are excited to feature chef Claudia Van Eyk who is the new head chef at Sun International’s Meropa Casino in Limpopo. Food has always played a big role in Van Eyk’s life, and it was little surprise to her family when her career path led her into the kitchen.

“My family was always involved in catering, cooking, or entertaining – if we were not hosting rugby club parties, it was catering for the church or the community or for the guest house,” she said. Born in the Eastern Cape, she spent her formative years in a small town in Germany and after matriculating in South Africa, studied culinary arts and obtained her Grande Diploma in Cordon Bleu Qualification from Silwood Kitchen. In 2019, she achieved her national trade test qualification as an artisan chef. Van Eyk said her first job opportunity was at a restaurant called Five Flies in Cape Town. She worked there with the most amazing team and learned most of what she knew in that kitchen.

In her twenty-three years in the industry, the mother of three has earned her stripes in kitchens around the country, from the legendary Linger Longer in Johannesburg to fine diningat the Palace of the Lost City at Sun City, and even lecturing at the Prue Leith Academy. “I really enjoyed my time at Sun City, where I also spent five years as executive chef at the Cabanas Hotel until our family relocated to Polokwane and I joined the Limpopo Chefs Academy as Centre Manager and head lecturer,” said Van Eyk. Her goal is to create a menu and ambience at Meropa’s newly branded Marima Restaurant, which tempts its customers to make repeat visits.

“We hope to take our patrons on a food journey. I work with a great team, and we are creating dishes and flavours which put smiles on faces. I believe food and cooking have everything to do with emotions,” said Van Wyk. Touching on recent food trends that people should look out for, she said these days everything is fresh, somewhat deconstructed, and simpler – more focused on the natural flavours of the few components that need to do the talking on a plate. Van Wyk said other noticeable trends include experiential dining, meal kits, and cooking with sustainable ingredients which are low on salt and sugar. Asked about her signature dish and what she does in her spare time, she said her signature dish was penne pasta tossed with smoked chicken, caramelised peanuts, crispy bacon bits, blue cheese, and camembert cream reduction, “finished with avocado and rocket.

In her spare time, Van Eyk enjoys reading and spending time with her family, but said being a chef was a career, not a job. “It is a lifestyle. For the young chefs entering the industry, my advice is to work hard and learn everything possible, from any chef they are in contact with. You cannot think you know everything when you have completed your culinary studies. In this career, you never stop learning. That’s what makes it such an exciting job – every day is different,” she said. This Women’s Month, we want to also salute these ladies that have taken over the industry with great flair.

