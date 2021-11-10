Woolies just introduced new Chuckles flavour ice cream and we’re not happy
Yho, 2021 has been a doozy.
But that doesn’t mean it’s over just yet.
Just when the end of the year fatigue sets in, Woolies goes and adds some sweet to the sour, literally speaking.
Taking to social media this week, the supermarket introduced a new flavour to their in-house ice cream range – Chuckles Malt Crunch dairy ice cream.
With the caption “Did we just fix 2021?,” we reckon they summed up the past year perfectly.
Commenting on the latest additions to the line - Chuckles Malt Crunch dairy ice cream and Mini Malt Crunch solos – product developer for Woolworths Frozen Foods Department Carol Weideman said.
“We are extremely excited about this launch, as we have been working and wanting to introduce specifically the Ice cream for a while now.”
Referring to the Chuckles Mini Malt Crunch Solos, she added they are made of malt flavoured dairy ice cream, enrobed in a milk chocolate coating with crisp malt meringue pieces.
“Overall, the flavour and texture delivery should remind your senses of eating our ionic malt Chuckles,” Weideman concluded.
Tweeps welcomed the news while others joked Woolies were derailing their diet plans for the new year.
Even local funny man Simon Orgill had something to say, asking “But when will your bring back the Profiterole??!”
In the meantime, get yourself a tub or two to stock up for Christmas.
Chuckles Malt Dairy Ice Cream 2L retails for R89.99 while the Mini Solos (6 x 55g) is going for R86.99.