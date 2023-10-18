Woolies throws shade at French by telling Mzansi to pick amagwinyas instead of croissants

Mzansi has no chill when it comes to supporting their country, and this has proven true during the Rugby World Cup that’s currently on the go in France. On Sunday, the Springboks beat France 29-28 in an intense match that kept all South Africans on the edge of their seats.

A match filled with unforgettable moments once again demonstrated why we are the reigning champions. It didn’t take long for SA supporters to take to social media to throw shade at the French and Woolworths went along with it. The retailer took to their social media platforms to post a short clip of a person shopping in their baked goods aisle trying to decide what to buy.

At first, they reach for their ever-so-popular croissants, saying: “Mmm what pastries shall I have today,” but then quickly changes their mind and decides on the amagwinya instead. View this post on Instagram A post shared by WOOLWORTHS SA (@woolworths_sa)

We all know that croissants are typical French pastries while amagwinyas are distinctly South African. Opting for the South African treat over the French one is an obvious diss and Mzansi caught on immediately. “Croissant 🇫🇷 0- 1 🇿🇦 Amagwinya” was one person’s quick response.

While another commented: “I see what you did there.” On X people were more focused on the price of their croissants than the shade. “Slash down the prices of the croissants today!!!” was one of the responses.