Woolworths parody account that ‘fired’ an employee for all the wrong reasons will have you in stitches

If you are new to Twitter, you might not know the full breadth of accounts there are. Obviously, you have your politicians, your brands, your celebrities — both actual and just-on-Twitter celebs. You have trolls and even the odd genuine user, like me. You also have humour accounts. Accounts that parody government officials and brand accounts that mock celebrities, and accounts that mock certain segments of the population.

There is no denying that the marketing spoof is one of the best and worst practices. Done well, it can result in one hilarious comedy skit after another. One parody account that had us laughing this week is @Woolworst SA. This comes after a woman named @Sayenara took to the microblogging app to thank an employee from the Hayfields Woolworth store in Pietermaritzburg for her excellent service. The employee helped @Sayenara pick the right tomatoes that were on promotion. “I'd like to make a huge shout-out to Ness @Woolworths_SA Hayfields Pietermaritzburg. I picked up the wrong bag of tomatoes and missed out on the promotion she noticed and went and changed it herself. There was no supervisor on the floor to void the transaction so she went and found the manager. Thank you for going beyond your duties and making my shopping experience a good one,” she wrote.

I'd like to make a huge shout out to Ness @WOOLWORTHS_SA Hayfields Pietermaritzburg. I picked up the wrong bag of tomatoes and missed out on the promotion she noticed and went and changed it herself. There was no supervisor on the floor to void the transaction so she went — Sayenara (@Sayenara) September 1, 2021 The parody account quickly responded to @Sayenara with a quote tweet thanking her for bringing this to their attention and that the employee has been fired. “Hi Senora, thank you for bringing this to our attention. She has been fired. Be blessed,” they wrote. Hi Senora, thank you for bringing this to our attention.



Be blessed. https://t.co/3FXWtSUPBE — Woolworst SA (@WOOLWORST_SA) September 1, 2021 Not noticing that this was a spoof account, @Sayenara replied saying: “Surely not, she was absolutely amazing. I brought this to attention so that she could be commended for going the extra mile.”