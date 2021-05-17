World Baking Day: How to avoid most common baking mistakes

It’s World Baking Day, and whether your preferred baking treat is cake, cookies, brownies or biscuits, just make sure you get your fix on the day.

Baking is both science and art. Because of that, it's not the easiest thing to do. There's nothing more frustrating than wasting time, money and dishes for biscuits or cakes that aren't up to par simply because of a few avoidable mistakes.

Whether you have always loved baking or it’s a new hobby, there’s no shame in admitting that things can go wrong.

The masterminds behind biscuits, rusks, and biscotti at Bags of Bites have shared below some of the baking mistakes people make and tips on how these can be avoided next time you get in the kitchen.

Not measuring ingredients properly

Say goodbye to “pinches” and “handfuls” when measuring. To score the perfect result, use the correct spoons and cups and avoid eyeballing ingredients.

You’re skipping chilling the dough

If biscuits that are crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside are what you’re looking for then taking time to allow your dough to chill in the fridge is a step not to be missed. Putting the cold dough in a hot oven gives the crispy outer layer we’re all looking for.

Goods are not evenly baked

To avoid differing-shaped bakes, make sure to rotate your goods at least once during the baking process.

Overmixing your batter

Mixing your batter too much often leaves your mixture being tougher and less delicate. Mix only until no more flour is visible.

You eat the biscuit dough (a mistake almost everyone is guilty of)

To eat the biscuit dough or not to eat the biscuit dough? A question that crosses almost every baker's mind. Falling for this temptation will only leave you short with your mixture. Wait it out for another 20 minutes – it’ll be worth it.