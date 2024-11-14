World Diabetes Day: The importance of good nutrition for diabetics

November 14 is World Diabetes Day, a day to increase awareness of the effects of diabetes and its complications. Experts reveal that people with diabetes are more at risk for serious complications from the illness. Therefore, you need to do everything you can to ensure you’re in good health.

With the condition affecting millions globally, understanding how dietary choices influence blood sugar levels is vital for effective management and long-term health. Diabetes, characterised by high blood glucose levels due to either insulin resistance or insufficient insulin production, necessitates a careful approach to nutrition. A well-balanced diet can alleviate symptoms, reduce complications, and improve the overall quality of life for diabetics.

Below we explore the essential components of good nutrition for those managing diabetes. Carbohydrates have the most significant impact on blood sugar levels, making it crucial for diabetics to monitor their intake. Picture: Pexels/Vanessa Loring Balancing carbohydrates Carbohydrates have the most significant impact on blood sugar levels, making it crucial for diabetics to monitor their intake. However, this doesn't mean abstaining from carbs entirely. Instead, the focus should be on:

Choosing complex carbohydrates: Foods like whole grains, legumes, and vegetables are digested more slowly, resulting in more stable blood glucose levels.

Counting carbohydrates: Portion control is vital. Many diabetes management plans incorporate carbohydrate counting to keep blood sugar in check.

Timing meals: Eating at regular intervals helps maintain consistent energy levels and stabilise glucose spikes. Embracing healthy fats and proteins Incorporating healthy fats and proteins into a diabetic meal plan is another critical factor. Foods such as avocados, nuts and fish can not only provide essential fatty acids but also help feel fuller longer, potentially curbing unhealthy snacking. Moreover, proteins from lean meats, dairy and plant sources play a key role in maintaining muscle mass and overall health.

Integrating fibre-rich foods into daily meals can positively affect blood sugar regulation. Picture: Pexels/Alesia Kozik The power of fibre Fibre has proven to be a diabetic's best friend. Not only does it slow down glucose absorption, but it also aids in digestion and can contribute to a lower risk of heart disease. Foods rich in fibre include whole grains, fruits and vegetables, and legumes.

Integrating these fibre-rich foods into daily meals can positively affect blood sugar regulation. Mindful food choices Beyond understanding what to eat, mindful eating is also essential. This involves being aware of hunger cues, eating slowly and being conscious of portion sizes.

Additionally, implementing a routine around meals can help instil healthy habits that reinforce better choices over time. Consulting with professionals Lastly, individuals with diabetes are strongly encouraged to work with healthcare professionals, such as dietitians or nutritionists, who can provide personalised advice tailored to individual needs.

These experts can take into account personal preferences, lifestyle, and blood sugar patterns to develop a comprehensive nutrition strategy. Here’s a diabetic-friendly recipe that you can try at home. Vanessa Marx’s orange and almond torte. Picture: Supplied Vanessa Marx’s orange and almond torte

Note: Xylitol is a natural alcohol found in most fruits and veg. It's a low-calorie alternative to sugar with a low glycaemic index; resulting in a slow rise and fall in blood sugar levels. Almond flour is a nutritious flour substitute due to its high mono-unsaturated fat and moderate protein content. Almonds are rich in vitamin E, B2, calcium, fibre, and magnesium. Eggs are a great source of high-quality protein and the yolk is a source of vitamins A, B, D, iron, and zinc. Makes 1 whole torte (10 slices)

Ingredients 6 free-range eggs 200g xylitol

Zest of 2 oranges 1 tsp baking powder 215g ground almonds

40g flaked almonds Method Preheat the oven to 160 Celsius.

Crack the eggs into a large mixing bowl and add the xylitol. Whisk the eggs and xylitol together until combined. Add the orange zest, baking powder, and ground almonds, and whisk into the egg mixture.

Grease a 23cm round cake tin. Pour the torte mixture into a cake tin. Sprinkle the flaked almonds on top of the mixture. Bake the torte for 20-30 minutes, until light golden brown and firm to the touch.

Remove the cake tin from the oven and allow the torte to cool in the tin. Once the torte is cool, carefully remove it from the cake tin and place it on a serving plate or platter. Serve with low-fat yoghurt and fresh orange slices.