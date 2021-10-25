World Pasta Day: Did you know pasta lovers in SA have already devoured more than 100 000 pasta dishes since the start of the year?

October 25 is World Pasta Day. Pasta is one of the world's most loved dishes, and this is a day given to celebrate the joy that is pasta – from spaghetti, macaroni, and penne, to gnocchi, fusilli, tagliatelle and ravioli. Food is about flavour, culture, texture, and shapes. It should take you to places you have never been and give you a taste that you have never felt before, and pasta happens to be one of those foods that you can experience such with.

In celebration of this day, food ordering and delivery service platform Uber Eats has revealed the nations favourites. From the number of ordered pasta dishes, to the most popular pastas, here is the sauce on pasta in South Africa. These statistics were obtained using Uber Eats internal data, tracking orders from January to October 2021. According to the food delivery service, pasta lovers in South Africa have already devoured 116 223 pasta dishes since the start of the year. Uber Eats revealed that this is an increase of more than 32.4% orders since the same time last year, and a massive 100% increase since 2019. Uber Eats also revealed that while the “traditional” options like prego roll are still ranking high on the list of preferences, other options like pasta loco are also becoming increasingly popular, and both the mainstream and the more exotic flavours can be discovered at more than 524 of Italian restaurants in the country.