World Sandwich Day: 3 delicious spreads to spice up your sarmie

It's World Sandwich Day today and also the perfect time to acknowledge these tasty yet filling snacks. Be it breakfast, mid-day snacks, evening munchies, or even dinner, sandwiches can never disappoint you in any way.

Filled with healthy veggies and finger-licking sauces, there are many sandwich variants all around the world. You can also easily customise this snack by experimenting with different ingredients and dressings. The history It all started as a coincidence in the 18th century, when an English aristocrat named John Montagu, Count of Sandwich IV, was at a card game, and to avoid getting his fingers dirty, he asked for a piece of meat between two slices of bread.

This is how infinite possibilities for making a sandwich arose, and World Sandwich Day was proclaimed for the count’s birthday on November 3. So, what better way to celebrate than with these delicious filling snacks? In celebration of World Sandwich Day, we take a look at some sandwich-filling ideas for an irresistible lunch that you can try today. Butter and mayonnaise are common spreads but if you think outside the box, you may come up with some others. Avocado and cherry tomato. Picture: Pexels/Maria Orlova Avocado and cherry tomato

Mash your avocado in a bowl, add a twist of black pepper and lemon juice, and then spread the rich, smooth mixture over your sandwich. Add a pinch of paprika and some halved cherry tomatoes for an extra kick of flavour. Pesto It’s not just for pasta anymore. This Italian sauce made of garlic, basil, parmesan, and pine nuts is packed full of flavour and makes for a great mayo swap. Spread it on a few slices of ciabatta bread and layer on some mozzarella, tomatoes, and spinach for the ultimate vegetarian sandwich.

Hummus While mustard and mayonnaise are condiment staples, they offer very little in terms of nutritional value. Instead, try topping your sandwich with this healthy sandwich spread with nutrient-rich beans. Look for hummus brands with a few simple ingredients, such as fresh chickpeas, tahini, and a touch of garlic.