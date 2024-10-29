World Stroke Day: powerful foods that could save your life

On World Stroke Day, celebrated on Tuesday, October 29, the urgency to raise awareness about stroke prevention becomes paramount. This health initiative draws attention to a condition that affects millions globally and remains a leading cause of disability and mortality in South Africa.

Every year, approximately 15 million people suffer a stroke worldwide, with a staggering five million succumbing to the condition and another five million left permanently disabled, creating significant emotional and economic burdens in communities. Stroke incidence can be influenced significantly by dietary choices, presenting an opportunity to take proactive steps towards prevention. Incorporating a diverse array of foods into your daily meals can yield promising results in safeguarding your health against strokes.

Here are some vital dietary elements to consider adding to your plate. Fruits and vegetables are indispensable allies in fighting stroke. Picture: Pexels/Geraud Pfeiffer Fruits and vegetables Up front, fruits and vegetables are indispensable allies in fighting stroke. Packed with nutrients such as potassium, fibre, folate, vitamin A, and vitamin C, these foods are not only low in fat and calories but also promote satiety.

Health experts recommend consuming four to five servings of fruits and vegetables each day, a practice that can significantly lower the risk of stroke, maintain optimal heart health, and assist in weight management. Notably, foods high in potassium, including sweet and white potatoes, bananas, tomatoes, prunes, melons, and soybeans, help regulate blood pressure, the primary risk factor for strokes. Meanwhile, magnesium-rich foods like spinach can also contribute to decreased stroke risk.

Herbs and spices Incorporating essential herbs and spices into your cooking can further support cardiovascular health. Varieties such as oregano, rosemary, thyme, chives, and basil offer great taste while contributing to reduced heart disease risk.

Similarly, spices like cinnamon, turmeric, and ginger should find a regular place in your culinary repertoire, adding both flavour and health benefits to your dishes. When buying grain, choose whole grains instead of refined alternatives. Picture: Pexels/Ovidiu Creanga Whole grains When buying grain, choose whole grains instead of refined alternatives. Whole-grain bread, oatmeal, and brown rice retain essential nutrients that are stripped away during the refining process.

These grains are rich in fibre and B vitamins, including folate and thiamine, and magnesium and iron, all of which are instrumental in promoting cardiovascular health. Red wine For those who enjoy a glass of red wine, consider this: it contains resveratrol, an antioxidant found in red grapes that has been linked to a reduced risk of stroke.

Red wine For those who enjoy a glass of red wine, consider this: it contains resveratrol, an antioxidant found in red grapes that has been linked to a reduced risk of stroke.

While enjoying red wine may provide benefits for heart health, moderation is key. It is advisable to limit intake to no more than one glass per day to avoid negating its positive effects. Fatty fish Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel and trout are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, nutrients that have been associated with lower stroke risk.

These essential fats help improve overall heart health by lowering blood pressure, reducing inflammation, and maintaining healthy cholesterol levels. In the spirit of promoting wellness and enjoying nutritious meals, why not try your hand at preparing Lucky Star peri-peri sardine alfredo pasta? This simple and tasty recipe can be prepared in just 20 minutes, making it a convenient option for busy individuals and families seeking a wholesome dinner without the hassle.

Peri-Peri sardine alfredo pasta. Picture: Supplied Peri-peri sardine Alfredo pasta Ingredients 2 tbsp butter

½ white onion, chopped 2 garlic cloves, minced 2 cups cream

1 tsp salt Black pepper ½ tsp nutmeg

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese 1 tin of Lucky Star peri-peri sardines 250g pasta, cooked

Method Heat two tablespoons of butter in a pan over medium heat. Add the chopped onions and sauté until soft. Add the minced garlic and sauté for another minute.

Stir in 2 cups of cream and season with salt, black pepper, and nutmeg. Let the mixture simmer over medium heat for about 4 minutes, allowing gentle bubbles to form around the edges. Avoid bringing it to a full boil to prevent sauce splitting. Gradually stir in ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese, followed by the sardines and their brine. Add your cooked pasta in batches, folding gently to ensure the sauce coats the pasta evenly.