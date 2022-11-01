World Vegan Day: Why becoming vegan is part of a larger lifestyle movement that extends beyond diet

A recent study out of Harvard revealed that people who ate healthy plant-based foods had a 25% lower chance of getting heart disease. More research also showed that people who follow a strictly vegetarian diet are more than half as likely to have Type 2 diabetes.

Story continues below Advertisement

A vegan is someone who upholds the idea of doing no harm, according to Tabitha Hume, a registered dietician, and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA). As a result, they typically refrain from purchasing or buying any products, be they household or cosmetic, that include animal-derived ingredients. Picture: Tholaal Mohamed/pexels The definition of veganism goes beyond dietary choices and the avoidance of all animal-derived ingredients and by-products.

With vegan and plant-based lifestyles on the rise, there is a huge demand for vegan food and other product alternatives. The beauty industry is no exception. Besides being cruelty-free (meaning they aren’t tested on animals), vegan beauty products are free of harsh chemicals. It typically takes time to transition to a vegan lifestyle. And finding suitable alternatives to the items you use every day may take time, as well as getting used to significant dietary adjustments. This lifestyle adjustment entails changing your beauty routine to a vegan one, using vegan hair and skin-care products, and consuming more plant-based meals. With so many businesses now providing vegan products, going vegan in your health and beauty routine is simpler than ever.

Story continues below Advertisement

Many of the cosmetics we use today include animal products like lanolin, an oil made from sheep’s wool, or uric acid, which comes from cows. These animal substances can be damaging to the human body and are not recommended for a healthy beauty regimen. Left untreated, high uric acid levels can eventually cause tissue damage, kidney disease and heart disease. Research has also shown a link between high uric acid levels and Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and fatty liver disease. Vegan beauty products provide more natural vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants because they are made from plant-based ingredients, making your beauty routine safer and healthier.

Story continues below Advertisement