World Vegan Day: Why becoming vegan is part of a larger lifestyle movement that extends beyond diet

A recent study out of Harvard revealed that people who ate healthy plant-based foods had a 25% lower chance of getting heart disease.
More research also showed that people who follow a strictly vegetarian diet are more than half as likely to have Type 2 diabetes.
A vegan is someone who upholds the idea of doing no harm, according to Tabitha Hume, a registered dietician, and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA).
As a result, they typically refrain from purchasing or buying any products, be they household or cosmetic, that include animal-derived ingredients.
The definition of veganism goes beyond dietary choices and the avoidance of all animal-derived ingredients and by-products.
With vegan and plant-based lifestyles on the rise, there is a huge demand for vegan food and other product alternatives. The beauty industry is no exception. Besides being cruelty-free (meaning they aren’t tested on animals), vegan beauty products are free of harsh chemicals.
It typically takes time to transition to a vegan lifestyle. And finding suitable alternatives to the items you use every day may take time, as well as getting used to significant dietary adjustments.
This lifestyle adjustment entails changing your beauty routine to a vegan one, using vegan hair and skin-care products, and consuming more plant-based meals. With so many businesses now providing vegan products, going vegan in your health and beauty routine is simpler than ever.
Many of the cosmetics we use today include animal products like lanolin, an oil made from sheep’s wool, or uric acid, which comes from cows. These animal substances can be damaging to the human body and are not recommended for a healthy beauty regimen.
Left untreated, high uric acid levels can eventually cause tissue damage, kidney disease and heart disease. Research has also shown a link between high uric acid levels and Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and fatty liver disease.
Vegan beauty products provide more natural vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants because they are made from plant-based ingredients, making your beauty routine safer and healthier.
Veganism isn’t only applicable to food but as part of a wider lifestyle movement. It is important to do your due diligence when deciding which wellness and beauty brands offer vegan-friendly products.
This means making sure that they use sustainably sourced natural ingredients such as coconut, shea butter, and castor oil. All products in the range should be cruelty-free and free from sulfates, parabens, silicones, mineral oils and petroleum, and free of preservatives.