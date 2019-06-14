Cucumbers add freshness and crunch to any dish recipe. But not only that, they also contain important nutrients that are essential for human body, that is how good they are. Pexels

It is World Cucumber Day! Cucumbers add freshness and crunch to any dish recipe. But not only that, they also contain important nutrients that are essential for human body, that is how good they are.

We took to Instagram to find amazing cucumber recipes you can try today that are not just salads.

Cucumber Mint Tea Sandwiches

These are so cute and their perfect bite size make them perfect with tea. They are fresh, creamy and taste herby.

Ingredients

2 slices of bread

Cucumber, slices in round shapes

2tbsp Vegan Cashew Sandwich Spread

Handful of mint or pudina leaves

Pinch of black pepper powder

Method

First, cut bread slices in round shapes. You either use scissors or use bowl or glass with sharp rim to cut out round shaped bread pieces.

Then, generously spread the homemade vegan cashew sandwich spread on one slice.

Next, on one slice of bread, lay some mint leaves and cucumber slices. Sprinkle some black pepper powder on top.

Finally, place the slice of bread with the spread on top to complete the sandwich.

Recipe from Life is Delicious.

Homemade Easy Tzatziki Sauce

This can be served on gyros, burgers, fresh pita bread, as a marinade, or as a dipping sauce for vegetables.

Ingredients

1 container of plain Greek yoghurt

½ grated cucumber

1 lemon juice

Fresh garlic

1tbsp garlic powder

Salt or pepper

Method

Mix together and top with dill!

Serve on gyros, burgers, fresh pita bread, as a marinade, or as a dipping sauce for vegetables.

Recipe from Eats by Esther.

Chilled Coconut and Cucumber Soup

This soup could probably be served warm but so refreshing as a chilled dish.

Ingredients

½ Red onions, sliced

1tsp Coconut oil

1 Cucumber (roughly 200 g, chopped)

1 Large tomato (chopped)

1 Clove of garlic (chopped and crushed)

1tsp Paprika

½ tsp Salt

½ Can of light or full fat coconut milk

Method

Heat the coconut oil in a large pan then add the onion and garlic.

Saute for a couple of minutes then add the cucumber and tomato.

Keep them moving around the pan for another minute or until the tomato starts to break down.

Add the paprika, stir well to coat everything then allow to cook for another minute whilst moving around the pan.

Remove from the heat and add a dash of cold water (about 20 ml).

Pour the mixture into a food processor or use a hand blender to blitz everything into a smooth paste.

Place in the fridge to chill.

Once cool, place back in the processor or use the hand blender to combine the coconut milk and the paste.

Serve immediately or keep in the fridge until you need to serve it.

Recipe from Our Plastic Free Kitchen.

Cold Cucumber-Arugula Soup

This recipe is super easy and is perfect for the cold weather.

Ingredients

4 ½ cups (or a bit more) peeled, seeded and coarsely chopped cucumber

¼ - ⅓ cup arugula

½ cup olive oil

½ cup cold water

1 clove garlic

¼ cup vinegar (wine vinegar if you have it)

1tbsp fresh lime (or lemon) juice

¼ tsp ground chili

1tbsp chopped fresh basil (optional)

Method

Process all of the ingredients until smooth.

Pour into a jar and chill four hours to overnight.

Serve garnished with a couple of slices of fresh peach or mango.

Recipe from Bread and Babka.