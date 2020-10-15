Would you dare to try it? Viral video of rosogolla breyani leaves the internet disgusted
It is interesting how different food combinations which seem obvious to some, leave others sceptical. There are also many arguments that occur over whether putting two different foods together is weird or genius.
Recently, a food blogger shared a video of breyani on Facebook and asked users to guess what the white blob on top of the breyani was? After a few seconds, she revealed that the round objects were rosogollas. Soon after, the strange food experiment started doing rounds on social media.
For those who don’t know, rosogolla is a South Asian dessert made from ball-shaped dumplings of chhena and semolina dough. These are cooked in a light sugar syrup until the syrup soaks into the dumplings.
The food blogger, who was reviewing the dish, captioned her video post: “It sounds unbelievable? But I just had the Angoori Rosogolla Biriyani along with Hara Bhara Kebab, Aloo Chaap, and Dahi ka Chutney and Firni.”
Rosogolla r Biriyani !!! It sounds unbelievable ? But I just had the ' Angoori Rosogolla Biriyani ' along with Hara...Posted by Madly FOOD Lover - MFL on Saturday, October 3, 2020
The post has received more than 1 000 shares and views.
People have given mixed responses to the food combination. While a few have called it different and unique and believe it is worth a try, others have criticised the dish and also accused the maker of spoiling the authenticity of breyani.
Responding to the video, one user wrote, “I’ll home deliver it back with no respect. This is a crime.”
A second user said soon there would be chocolate breyani, pizza breyani, breyani without rice, breyani without essence …
Another wrote: “Please stop! Even the introverts are here, it's that serious … ’BIRIYANI’ is an emotion and we should not experiment/play with emotions."