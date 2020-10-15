Would you dare to try it? Viral video of rosogolla breyani leaves the internet disgusted

It is interesting how different food combinations which seem obvious to some, leave others sceptical. There are also many arguments that occur over whether putting two different foods together is weird or genius.

Recently, a food blogger shared a video of breyani on Facebook and asked users to guess what the white blob on top of the breyani was? After a few seconds, she revealed that the round objects were rosogollas. Soon after, the strange food experiment started doing rounds on social media.

For those who don’t know, rosogolla is a South Asian dessert made from ball-shaped dumplings of chhena and semolina dough. These are cooked in a light sugar syrup until the syrup soaks into the dumplings.

The food blogger, who was reviewing the dish, captioned her video post: “It sounds unbelievable? But I just had the Angoori Rosogolla Biriyani along with Hara Bhara Kebab, Aloo Chaap, and Dahi ka Chutney and Firni.”

The post has received more than 1 000 shares and views.