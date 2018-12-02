Heineken’s festive magnums.

When I hear the word magnum, I either picture champagne or a chocolate ice lolly, I definitely did not think of beer - but it’s become a reality just in time for Christmas. Last week, Heineken introduced its first ever magnum of beer but it’s limited edition.

According to Metro, the 1.5 bottle of beer comes in contemporary festive green brushed-aluminium bottle which features the Heineken logo and gold fireworks and the bottle top is replaced with a cage and cork clasp.

The website reported that the magnum is meant to be given as a gift, but of course you could switch it up and go beer instead of prosecco on Christmas day.

Heineken spokesperson, Toby Lancaster said Christmas is renowned as a time for generosity and togetherness, so they wanted to launch something extra special this season for people to share with friends”, reported Metro.

The website also reported that in Heineken’s festive range this year will be limited edition packs featuring festive bow ties that double up as a bottle opener or feature flashing lights, making them the perfect party prop for Christmas get togethers.

Heineken’s festive magnums are available, while stocks last, at selected Sainsbury’s stores in the UK.



