Would you eat a 3D printed steak?

Just when we thought 2020 could not possibly get any more stranger, a company has unveiled the world’s first 3D-printed vegan steak.

An Israeli company called Redefine Meat has unveiled the ‘Alt-Steak’ which replicates the flavour, appearance, and texture of real-life meat, thanks to 3D printing technology.

In a statement on their website, Redefine Meat says the global market for meat alternatives is the fastest-growing segment of the food industry, and while there is a new wave of alternative meat products, the food industry relies on analogue technologies to develop and produce them.

They say that the pace of innovation and the rate of the adoption pales in comparison to the rapidly growing demand for better products, and they are on a mission to introduce a technological platform to develop, launch and scale the next generation of Alt-Meat.

CEO and co-founder, Eshchar Ben-Shitrit told The Media Line that this is the world’s first 3D-printed steak that can pass the test of what is a steak and that they have reached a milestone because they can print steaks on a large scale and the taste and texture are amazing.

The groundbreaking technology used to create the Alt-Steak is entirely new to the food industry. It will be in supermarkets in 2022 but already in restaurants in Israel this year, and in restaurants in Europe early next year, Shitrit told the new site.