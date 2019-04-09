The Woolworths Hot Cross Bun Beef Burger. Picture from Twitter

The team at Woolworths have decided to put a twist on a Good Friday classic and are serving a recipe for hot cross bun burgers on social media. The mixed responses to this idea is a testament to the fact that you can't please everyone all the time.

While adventurous eaters would have probably already experimented with different hot cross bun meal variations but this combination is a bit unique.

Hot cross beef burgers with spicy slaw. enough said! Recipe via @wwtaste https://t.co/O61Ts88DPI pic.twitter.com/BdhULHnZFa — Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) April 6, 2019

The sweetness of the bun and the meaty burgers are polar opposites. It's a taste you will either love or hate. This is exactly why the recipe got a mixed response on Twitter.

surely enough Coloured people work for you to tell you , that you put pickle fish on the bun. come now at least appropriate correctly @WWTaste @WOOLWORTHS_SA https://t.co/Safz2sTVHl — Ling Hottentot Dior (@LingDeeYoh) April 6, 2019

Tasted this at Woolies the other day, it's really good ❤👌 — Lee👅 (@Liviwe) April 6, 2019

Abort mission. Only hot cross combo we recognise includes pickled fish.. Thank you — Nelisa Ngqulana (@Neli_Ngqulana) April 6, 2019

I live for sweet and savoury 👍👍👍 brilliant - I will be trying this one — jay (@jaymarij) April 7, 2019

The spicy slaw that forms the base of this unique burger and a slice of cheese are just two more flavours added to this burger recipe.

The recipe by Abigail Donnelly for Woolworths is either a hit or a miss — you decide.