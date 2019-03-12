Would you eat ice cream topped with tomato sauce. Picture: Tip Top Ice Cream. Facebook

I love ice cream and I also love tomato sauce, but the two combined makes me unsure. The thought of this combination is quite horrifying. Last week, an American-owned food producer in New Zealand, Wattie’s announced on Facebook that it has partnered with ice cream brand, Tip Top Ice Cream to produce a limited edition ice cream.

What’s very interesting about this particular ice cream is that it’s unlike the usual soft serve — it has a tomato sauce ripple running through the middle.

The Facebook post stirred mixed feelings about this new frozen treat.

Wattie’s posted a picture of the packaging and wrote on the caption. “It’s happening! We’ve teamed up with Tip Top Ice Cream to create this wonderful limited edition ice cream. Anyone keen to try it when it’s ready?”.

The Facebook post has received garnered than 20 000 comments and over 5 000 shares.

One user, Eric James Warren says: “I’m that guy who would put tomato sauce on anything. But this, this is an abomination”. Another user, Danni Roadley says: “Eww, no thanks. Tomato sauce does not belong with ice cream”.

Samantha Maguire came to defence and said she actually thinks this would actually be okay.

“I like vanilla ice cream with sweet chilli sauce, so it’s the same”, comments Maguire.