Would you spend money to save money?

Consumers are always looking for ways to cut costs on their grocery bills as the cost of living rises by the month. Most shoppers these days own rewards cards in a bid to save a few rands.

All major retail stores now offer you rewards cards where you can either get points on the amount you shop for or receive special discounts. Clicks and Pick n Pay loyalty cards both work on a point system where you receive cash back, depending on the amount of points you collect. Checkers, Woolworths and Spar give cardholders special discounts that those without rewards cards are unable to receive.

These rewards cards are available to all customers at no cost. Checkers recently launched a new Xtra Savings Plus card that offers those cardholders additional benefits such as unlimited free Sixty60 grocery deliveries, more personalised offers and an additional in-store discount.

The catch, however, is that it is a subscription-based savings card. The monthly subscription fee is R99. With all the benefits one already receives from other rewards cards, it is really worth spending R99 per month to receive extra discounts?