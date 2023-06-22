Yes, toddlers can choke on watermelon, and other food hazards every parent should be aware of

If you did not know, babies and toddlers are at a highest risk of choking, since they have not quite mastered chewing. But, do you know which foods to avoid feeding your kid or how to identify unsafe foods for babies?

An Instagram post by Tiny Hearts co-founder Nikki Jurcutz, that lists some of the choking hazards every parent should be aware of, has gone viral. According to Jurcutz, here’s a rundown of the common foods that are potentially problematic for little kids, but that can often be served in safer ways. Marshmallows. Picture: Pexels/Votsis Panagiotis Marshmallows

Marshmallows are a huge choking risk, which is tricky because they are often served with babycinos. They should be avoided until the child is three years old. Nuts Did you know that little ones can choke on even half a nut? Instead, grind them down or use a thin slice of nut paste like peanut butter, and avoid whole nuts until they are five years old.

M&M’s. Picture: Pexels/Caio M&M’s They are not easily chewable, especially for bubs with no teeth. You should avoid or crush them well. You should also avoid M&M’s with peanuts in them until at least five years old. Other foods include popcorn, lollipops, sausage hotdogs, grapes, chunks of meat, chunks of watermelon, large blueberries, and chewing gum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiny Hearts (@tinyheartseducation) The post has garnered thousands of reactions, with many being surprised that something "so soft" like watermelon could be a choking hazard. One user wrote: “Thank you! My son eats watermelon very often and in chunks. I’ll start cutting it thin and on the skin!” Others shared their own watermelon-related choking stories.