Food delivery service, Mr D has partnered with retail liquor store, Checkers Liquor to deliver your favourite beer, wine and other liquor straight to your door. According to a report by BusinessTech, the group confirmed the partnership on Tuesday, adding that the products will be sold at supermarket prices.

The website reported that the service will be limited at first, with 60 stores available in main metro areas in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, with further rollout expected in the new year.

It also reported that the users can access the service immediately, with a wide variety of brands and liquor types on offer including beer, brandy, champagne, ciders, craft beer, gin, red wine, rosé, shooters, tequila, vodka, whisky and white wine. Ice and regular cold drinks are also available, as well as cordials, soda and tonic water and regular water.

Mr D and Checkers Liquor partner to deliver alcohol straight to your door.

Now this is GOOD news. pic.twitter.com/TRtjJVMdYB — ᴼᴹᴳ ᶥᵗNangu uJack (@Ntobekocow) November 6, 2018

To purchase your favourite drink, you can order online via https://www.mrdfood.com/ or download the Mr D app on your Android or iPhone.