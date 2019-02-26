Wholesome snacks you can try if you want to eat healthy.

We all know how hard it can be to eat healthy, and you don’t have to give up snacking. We spoke to registered dietitian, Mbali Mapholi of Mbali Mapholi Inc. about wholesome snacks you can try if you want to eat healthy.

Mapholi says a snack is a small portion of food eaten between meals and a healthy snack is filling and has lots of beneficial nutrients.

She says a treat is defined as ‘an event or item that is out of the ordinary and gives great pleasure’ and that treats are therefore occasional foods, usually very appealing and delicious but sadly often rating poorly on the nutrition scale, being high in fat, salt and sugar.

Fruits

Great as the on the go snacks, high in vitamin and minerals, fibre. In their natural form fruit are not high sugar as we eat them with the skin and all the natural fibres that help slow down the natural sugar (fructose) in them.

Low fat or fat free plain yoghurt

Filling, low sugar and low in saturated fat. Provides nutrients such as calcium that we need for the development and maintenance of strong bones and teeth.

Seed and nuts

You can add these in plain yoghurt or eaten as is especially nuts (easy to eat as there are), high in monounsaturated fats that help reduce cholesterol, contribute to health heart, also fibre which is food for good bacteria and help keep our gut healthy and their high in other essential vitamins and minerals.

Popcorn

Low energy snack that is also filling – help curb the urge for crisps. Homemade popcorn is better, the corn kernels are kept in their natural state, high fibre and vitamins and minerals. Fantastic as part of a weight loss diet.

Variety of raw vegetables with a low-fat dip (hummus or low fat plain yoghurt or cottage cheese)

These dips are high in good quality proteins, vegetables are packed with all plant nutrients as well vitamins and minerals with are essential to protect ourselves from diseases.