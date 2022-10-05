‘You know food slaps hard when your legs are like that’: Nando’s jumps onto comfort food trend with its ‘low vibrations plate’

Eating when you are stressed or feeling low is usually not recommended. After all, that box of doughnuts will likely just make you feel worse (and sick on top of it all) once the sugar high wears off.

But certain foods have the power to ease anxiety and fight depression. Comfort food gives rise to a psychologically comfortable and pleasurable state when they are eaten. Health expert Maria Ascencao says comfort eating is a way to deal with stress or loneliness and often includes sugary, salty, highly processed, or unhealthy foods such as chocolate, potato chips, soda, or even heavy steak or casserole dishes. Ascencao says comfort eating generally depends on the gender, weight, psychological issues, or emotional state of the person. She adds that eating comfort food in moderation is not a problem but it’s best to choose nutritious healthy foods which will help improve mood.

Talking about comfort food, a food tweet by @thato_nmv is making the rounds, where she asked people what their comfort foods are when they are feeling down. what comfort food do you guys eat when you’re down? — thato (@thato_nmv) October 3, 2022 Twitter users took the opportunity to make their voices heard. One user wrote: “Home-made fries with vinegar, a glass of coke, and white bread.”

A second user wrote: “Chocolates, ice cream, Russian and French fries.” A third said: “Creamy samp, creamy spinach, pumpkin and meat, downed with a strawberry daiquiri cocktail.” Chicken restaurant Nando’s also jumped in: “A low vibrations plate featuring Xtra Hot Chicken should do the trick (hug emoji),” they wrote.

