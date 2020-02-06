One of South Africa’s food contests for youngsters 'Taste Bud Battle' is back bigger and better than before.

'Taste Bud Battle' is a cooking or baking competition for young, aspiring chefs and bakers. It's a unique experience, filled with fun, learning and a chance to become a culinary superstar.

In a statement, organiser, Donna Verrydt said this year they will be hosting cook-offs in Cape Town, Durban, George, Johannesburg, and Pretoria to uncover South Africa’s best young chefs, and that there are various categories for youngsters aged from four to nineteen and they are expecting hundreds of young chefs to enter.

Taste Bud Battle Junior Chef of the Year 2019, Gabriella Shalekoff. Picture: Garreth Jacobs Photography.

“This competition provides practical experience with many essential skills, such as reading and following directions. Research has shown that getting involved in cooking helps children to develop fine motor skills, eye-hand coordination, and even early concepts of maths and science,” said Verrydt.

With this year’s 'Taste Bud Battle’s theme being “Fruity Fun”, he said the creative options are endless.

“You can bake with fruit, you can cook a savoury dish using fruit, you can even make a dish that just resembles a fruit (it doesn’t have to contain fruit but can look like a fruit). Contestant’s dishes can focus on just one fruit or could feature a medley of fruits. Fruit can be the actual dish, the accompaniment or the sauce! And remember, some produce that you may think of as a vegetable, may actually be a fruit,” said Verrydt.

The 'Taste Bud Battle' is sponsored by Capsicum Culinary Studio, Snowflake, Cresta Shopping Centre and Menlyn on Main.

To enter, you can go to the Taste Bud Battle website www.tastebudbattle.co.za. Entries close on May 31.