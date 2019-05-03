Wine Wednesdays Durban Head Chef, Kwazi Shezi. Supplied

As the seasons change, so do many of our drinking habits. With the help of Wine Wednesdays Durban Head Chef, Kwazi - Ntizo Shezi, we looked at wines you can drink this autumn and food you can pair the wines with.

Shezi said the easiest trick to pairing wine and food is to always pair your red wine with red meat and white wines with light meals and you will never go wrong.

Pinot Noir

“Pinot Noir is a light wine in taste, it is easy on the tongue and it is not complicated to pair food with.”

Pairing: Seafood, light meat, sushi, chicken

Chardonnay

“Chardonnay has a sharp taste but it is not complicated on the palate so you can pair it with quite a lot of dishes.”

Pairing: Rabbit meat, Sticky BBQ wings, light chicken salads.

Cabernet French Wines

“Cabernet French Wines are light bodied making them one of the good wines for the cooler weather.”

Pairing: BBQ chops, Lamb, Ribs



