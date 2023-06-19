Youth Month: Jordan Hendrikse opens up about his love for food and cooking

Besides being known for his speed, flexibility, muscular strength and power, Emirates Lions player Jordan Hendrikse is also a self-confessed foodie who enjoys cooking and serving delicious food for his family and friends. Raised in a small suburb called Breidbach in King William’s Town in the Eastern Cape, the 21-year-old South African rugby player is chasing a dream every professional sportsman wants to achieve, to play for his country and to tell his story to inspire others and the youth.

When it comes to food, the talented youngster developed a love for cooking while eating his mother’s food. He always wondered why it was so good. Hendrikse then started exploring the flavours and what made them taste and smell so divine. “I started staying by myself at the age of 19, I had to cook food to feed myself. After making my first dish and getting approval from friends, that’s when my passion started for cooking and I still having fun with it,” he said. “To satisfy people through food is a gift, and the more silence there is, that’s when you know it’s very good, because people are tasting the flavours of your dish.

“I enjoy feeding others, so I do what I love and it makes me happy seeing people enjoy eating my food. I also think it’s a great skill to have, to equip yourself for life.” Jordan Hendrikse. Picture: Willem Loock/BackpagePix When asked about his favourite dishes, Hendrikse said he likes spicy chicken curry as he loves spicy food and enjoys all the flavours of curry and seafood pasta as he loves the freshness of seafood and the lemon butter basting. “My cooking is unique because of my flavours, and being unorthodox compared to any other cook. Sometimes it’s about believing in yourself and backing it. I sometimes don’t taste my dish until it’s ready or the finished product.

“If it’s done with love, passion, and happiness, then it should taste exceptional,” he said. On whether he would make cooking a profession given half a chance, Hendrikse boldly said yes he would. “It’s one of my passions and I love seeing the joy in people when they eat. I would take lots of time to learn and practise. But I really look forward to that journey. It also aligns with my foundation ideas and how I give back,” he noted.

Below are Jordan Hendrikse’s favourite recipes that you can try at home. Creamy lemon chicken and bacon spaghetti. Picture: Supplied Creamy lemon chicken and bacon spaghetti Ingredients

250g spaghetti 2 chicken breasts, boneless and skinless 4 slices of bacon, chopped

1 onion, finely chopped 3 garlic cloves, minced 1 lemon, zest, and juice

200ml double cream 120ml chicken stock 60ml white wine

2 tbs fresh parsley, chopped Salt and pepper to taste Olive oil for cooking

Method Cook the spaghetti: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the spaghetti and cook until perfect. Drain the cooked spaghetti and set aside. Cook the chicken: Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper. Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a large pan over medium-high heat.

Add the chicken breasts and cook for about 6-8 minutes on each side, or until cooked through and no longer pink in the centre. Remove the chicken from the pan and set aside to rest. Once cooled, slice the chicken into thin strips or cubes. Cook the bacon and aromatics: In the same pan, add the chopped bacon and cook until crispy. Remove the bacon from the pan and set aside. Leave about 2 tablespoons of bacon grease in the pan and discard the rest. Reduce the heat to medium-low and add the chopped onion and minced garlic to the pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes, or until the onions are softened and golden.

Create the creamy sauce: Increase the heat to medium-high and add white wine to the pan, scraping the bottom to release any browned bits. Cook for 2-3 minutes, or until the wine has reduced by half. Stir in the chicken stock, double cream and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper to taste. I sometimes add oregano. Bring the sauce to a simmer and let it cook for 3-4 minutes, allowing it to thicken slightly.

Combine the ingredients: Add the cooked spaghetti, sliced chicken and cooked bacon to the pan with the creamy sauce. Mix everything together until well coated in the sauce. Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes, or until the spaghetti is heated through. Serve: Remove the pan from the heat and sprinkle the chopped parsley over the pasta. Give it a final toss to incorporate the parsley. Divide the creamy chicken and bacon spaghetti pasta among plates or bowls. Serve immediately while hot. Grilled chicken breasts with steamed broccoli, brown and wild rice, and creamy parsley sauce. Picture: Supplied Grilled chicken breasts with steamed broccoli, brown and wild rice and creamy parsley sauce

Ingredients 2 chicken breasts, boneless and skinless Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil for grilling A few pieces of broccoli 1 cup brown and wild rice mix

2 cups water For the creamy parsley sauce 1 cup fresh parsley leaves, chopped

¼ cup cream 2 tbs lemon juice 2 garlic cloves, minced

Salt and pepper to taste Method Preheat the grill: Preheat your grill to medium-high heat.

Cook the rice: In a medium-sized saucepan, combine the brown and wild rice mix with 2 cups of water. Bring it to a boil, then reduce the heat to low, cover, and let it simmer for about 40-45 minutes or until the rice is tender and the water is absorbed. Remove from heat and set aside. Grill the chicken: Season the chicken breasts with salt, lemon and pepper spice on both sides. Brush each side with a little olive oil.

Place the chicken breasts on the preheated grill or pan and cook for about 6-8 minutes per side, or until the chicken is cooked through. Remove from the grill or pan and let the chicken rest for a few minutes before slicing. Steam the broccoli: While the chicken is grilling, fill a large pot with a bit of water and place a steamer basket inside. Bring the water to a boil.

Add the broccoli florets to the steamer basket, cover the pot, and steam for about 4-5 minutes, or until the broccoli is tender-crisp. Remove from heat and set aside. Prepare the creamy parsley sauce: In a small bowl, combine the chopped parsley, sour cream, lemon juice, minced garlic, salt, and pepper. Stir well until all the ingredients are well mixed. Adjust the seasoning to taste. Serve: Divide the cooked rice, 2 grilled chicken breasts, and steamed broccoli among serving plates. Drizzle the creamy parsley sauce over the grilled chicken and serve any remaining sauce on the side. Garnish with additional chopped parsley if desired.