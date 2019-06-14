For youth engaging in physical activity and sports, healthy eating is essential for good performance.
Combining good nutrition with physical activity can lead to a healthier lifestyle.
Health and wellness expert, Vanessa Ascencao shares tips on how as a young person you can plan your meals the healthier way.
- Plan meals ahead of time: this saves time, money and encourages healthier eating.
- Make healthier food choices: aim to eat whole, natural foods such as fruits and vegetables. Read the ingredients label on foods and cook your own food.
- Drink lots of water: keeping hydrated is crucial for health and well being and can help aid digestion, improve metabolism, eliminate toxins and promote weight loss.
- Avoid processed foods and sugar-laden drinks as it can lead to over consumption, it is low in nutrients and contains artificial ingredients.
- Start becoming healthier by making small changes that add up to better habits and nutrition over time.
Additional tips for improving health in young people:
- Exercise: keep moving. A sedentary lifestyle may lead to weight gain, health problems and negative thoughts. Exercise also helps boost energy, promotes better sleep and can be fun and social.
- Sleep well: Lack of sleep affects the body’s ability to defend against infections and disease. Try to get eight hours of solid uninterrupted sleep a night. This will impact positively on your well-being.
- Manage stress better: Identify stress triggers and avoid them. Be mindful of where you focus your thoughts and energy.