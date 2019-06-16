Disney Cookabout is hosted by comedic duo Kirsten Mohamed (Chef Kirsten) and Mthunzi Ntoyi (Sous Chef Mthunzi), who guide the cooktestants while they learn how to create simple and appetizing dishes for the whole family. PICTURE: ANITA REED

Disney Africa has wrapped production of the third season of Disney Cookabout. The award-winning, comedic adventure game show series, that uses cooking and food preparation to create a fun-filled approach to healthy eating, will premiere Saturdays at 10:15AM (CAT) from 27 July 2019 on Disney Channel (Dstv, Channel 303).

For the first time, production moved to Gauteng earlier this year and kicked off with an open casting call for kids between the ages of 10-13. Hundreds of entries were received and after a two-day audition process, eight new enthusiastic cook-testants were chosen for the brand new season.

Two cooktestants per episode compete against one another as they head out through the Cookabout kitchen’s famous revolving door to locations in Gauteng and Mpumalanga, where their food adventure begins.

Each episode focuses on the ingredient of the day - while exploring South Africa’s fresh, locally farmed wholesome produce, with fascinating insights to food we often only see in supermarkets or on our dining room tables.

Once the ingredients are collected, the team is transported back to the magical Cookabout Kitchen to cook a dish which includes the fruit or vegetables they have learnt about.

The cooktestants hail from various parts of the province, from diverse backgrounds, but all share a love of food, cooking and an eagerness to learn more about the ingredients we see and eat every day. The series’ cooktestants this year are:

Zinhle “Positive vibes only” Makwakwa

Favourite ingredient in the Disney Cookabout Kitchen: Fish

The coolest food fact you learnt: Strawberries have 200 seeds.

Favourite herbs to cook with: Basil

Favourite spice to cook with: Cumin

Ditiro “Stay Weird” Simelane



Favourite ingredient in the Disney Cookabout Kitchen: Beef pastrami.

The coolest food fact you learnt: At one of the farms, they use worm pee as a fertiliser.

Favourite herbs to cook with: Mint and basil.

Favourite spice to cook with: Chilli flakes.

Lateefah “Yeah Boy” Bredenkamp



Favourite ingredient in the Disney Cookabout Kitchen: Chicken

The coolest food fact you learnt: Pomegranates have between 200 and 600 seeds.

Favourite herbs to cook with: Basil

Favourite spice to cook with: Paprika





Zondwa “I’m special, because I’m special” Mditswa



Favourite ingredient in the Disney Cookabout Kitchen: Fish

The coolest food fact you learnt: Avocados are hard when they are ripe.

Favourite herbs to cook with: Coriander

Favourite spice to cook with: Chilli flakes





Tau “It’s just the way it is” Tsotetsi



Favourite ingredient in the Disney Cookabout Kitchen: Maize and sunflowers.

The coolest food fact you learnt: The Afrikaans name for sweet melon is “spanspek”.

Favourite herbs to cook with: Parsley

Favourite spice to cook with: Chilli flakes





Kgalalelo “At your best, you are love” Sekele



Favourite ingredient in the Disney Cookabout Kitchen: Watermelon

The coolest food fact you learnt: French toast was originally made in Rome and had a very different name.

Favourite herbs to cook with: Basil

Favourite spice to cook with: Pepper





Declan “If you give in, there’ll be nothing to take out” Linaker



Favourite ingredient in the Disney Cookabout Kitchen: Root veggies.

The coolest food fact you learnt: Not a food fact, but they told us that long ago, people used the stars to navigate.

Favourite herbs to cook with: Mint

Favourite spice to cook with: Salt and pepper





Talia “Keep calm and be yourself” Naidoo



Favourite ingredient in the Disney Cookabout Kitchen: Berries

The coolest food fact you learnt: You get double bananas.

Favourite herbs to cook with: Mint

Favourite spice to cook with: Cinnamon