Zandile Makhoba named Mzansi’s next cooking star

KwaZulu-Natal-born chef Zandile Makhoba has been named Mzansi’s next cooking star by Colour Your Plate with KOO. The cooking show which aired on SABC2 awarded Makhoba R50 000 in prizes after she wowed the judges with her culinary skills.

“We are so proud of Makhoba as our first ever Colour Your Plate with KOO winner. Throughout the competition, she has shown impeccable skills and created some of the most colourful, innovative and healthy dishes the judges and the viewers enjoyed.

“The show became a vehicle for us to introduce our mission to promote our 5-A-DAY campaign and educate our consumers on making eating better easier using their favourite offerings from our brand,” says Edna Mohale-Maphita, the brand’s marketing manager.

Makhoba is excited to win the competition as it will help her uplift communities through her organisation Zandi The Chef International.