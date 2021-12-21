Zandile Makhoba named Mzansi’s next cooking star
Share this article:
KwaZulu-Natal-born chef Zandile Makhoba has been named Mzansi’s next cooking star by Colour Your Plate with KOO. The cooking show which aired on SABC2 awarded Makhoba R50 000 in prizes after she wowed the judges with her culinary skills.
The judging panel included media personality Basetsana Khumalo, renowned chef Reuben Riffle and KOO nutritionist Author Ramoroka.
“We are so proud of Makhoba as our first ever Colour Your Plate with KOO winner. Throughout the competition, she has shown impeccable skills and created some of the most colourful, innovative and healthy dishes the judges and the viewers enjoyed.
“The show became a vehicle for us to introduce our mission to promote our 5-A-DAY campaign and educate our consumers on making eating better easier using their favourite offerings from our brand,” says Edna Mohale-Maphita, the brand’s marketing manager.
Makhoba is excited to win the competition as it will help her uplift communities through her organisation Zandi The Chef International.
“Being crowned Mzansi’s next cooking star is such an important yet unexpected victory for me. Colour Your Plate with KOO has been such a wonderful learning experience.
“Not only did I learn a lot about cooking with the help of our incredible judging panel, but I have also learnt the importance of diversifying your pallet by incorporating healthy meals in your diet every day using products from the brand. I am excited to see where this journey will take me in my culinary career. I hope I get to do incredible work in the culinary space and create more opportunities for people who are as passionate about food as I am,” says Makhoba.