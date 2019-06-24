Beach Bar & Café relaunched with a fresh new menu. Picture: Zanele Zulu/African News Agency(ANA)

This week, Beach Bar & Café invited us to their relaunch where we were treated to an evening filled with delicious cuisine and good music. Situated at Fairmont Zimbali Resort's Beach Club, Beach Café & Bar is the perfect accompaniment to any day.

Speaking to Fairmont Zimbali Resort General Manager, Mike Jackson he said they started conceptualizing the Beach Bar and Café in March this year.

“Our focus is on using fresh, seasonal ingredients. The menu includes a range of healthy poke bowls, salads, and wraps as well as a variety of seafood and meat dishes to tantalize your tastebuds. An exciting cocktail menu and wine list further compliments the offering,” he said.

At the relaunch we were treated to delicious food, from starters to main and dessert.

Beef fillet with mushroom sauce and vegetables. Picture: Zanele Zulu/African News Agency(ANA)

For starters, I had pork ribs. They were tender, succulent and juicy.

As a main, I had a beef fillet served with mushroom sauce. It was super tender.

For dessert, I had malva pudding. I’m not a dessert person, so I could not finish the whole dish as it was too sweet for my liking but I liked their plating.

The Beach Bar & Café is open from Sunday to Thursday from 11am until 5pm and on Friday and Saturday from 9am until 10pm.

For bookings, you can call 032 538 5000.