An old bicycle propped up against a wall with plants growing from it, or around it, can add interest to a dull corner in the garden. Picture: Pixabay
5 ways to give freshen up your garden without a fuss

By Staff Reporter Time of article published 1h ago

So, you’ve spent more time at home than any other time of your life, and you’ve noticed that the garden can do with a make-over, especially now that the festive season is approaching.

But it doesn’t have to flatten your wallet.

And the beauty of this is that you're making a positive impact on the environment by repurposing items that are no longer in use because they're outdated, out of use or are the remains of what was once a full set of cutlery or crockery.

In fact, the chances are that you can repurpose items in your home, garage or store-room, without having to spend a fortune. Maybe a few items from the hardware store, and you’ll be on your way.

Home Addict has dozens of ideas to freshen up your home and give it a vintage touch without a fuss.

And here are just five of them

1. Hang up vintage plates to bring a splash of colour to a dull wall.

2. Repurpose an old wheelbarrow by using it as a planter.

3. An old wooden step ladder can be used to hold plant pots filled with flowers.

4. Create a wind-chime from old or unused cutlery or crockery.

5. Hang up a row of mason jars with candles in them for a romantic touch.

