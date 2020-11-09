5 ways to give freshen up your garden without a fuss
So, you’ve spent more time at home than any other time of your life, and you’ve noticed that the garden can do with a make-over, especially now that the festive season is approaching.
But it doesn’t have to flatten your wallet.
And the beauty of this is that you're making a positive impact on the environment by repurposing items that are no longer in use because they're outdated, out of use or are the remains of what was once a full set of cutlery or crockery.
In fact, the chances are that you can repurpose items in your home, garage or store-room, without having to spend a fortune. Maybe a few items from the hardware store, and you’ll be on your way.
Home Addict has dozens of ideas to freshen up your home and give it a vintage touch without a fuss.
And here are just five of them
1. Hang up vintage plates to bring a splash of colour to a dull wall.
2. Repurpose an old wheelbarrow by using it as a planter.
3. An old wooden step ladder can be used to hold plant pots filled with flowers.
4. Create a wind-chime from old or unused cutlery or crockery.
5. Hang up a row of mason jars with candles in them for a romantic touch.