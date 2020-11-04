Coffee Bay to get R27m waste facility

Coffee Bay in the Eastern Cape is a hive of activity ahead Friday’s handover of a R27m multi-purpose Buy Back Centre to support King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) Municipality’s local domestic waste management and recycling.

The Deputy Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF), Ms Makhotso Sotyu will do the handover as part of the department’s mission to improve infrastructure that supports the environment and the people, the department announced.

Among the features of the new waste buy back centre is a waste transfer facility, perimeter fencing, a bailing machine, glass crusher, fork-lift and other operational equipment like cages, trolleys, digital scales and office furniture.

The deputy minister will also visit Coffee Bay Senior Primary School to hand over 150 eco-friendly school desks.

Ngcwanguba village will also host her to promote the Good Green Deeds Clean-up campaign in the area.