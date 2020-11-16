Completed Northern Cape wind farm will generate 140MW

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

A wind farm at Springbok in the Northern Cape has reached completion, and together with four others in operation, will provide 600MW of clean, cost-effective power for up to 485 000 South African homes over the next 20 years. The new Kangnas Wind Farm will generate 140MW, said Lekela, a utility-scale renewable power company which heads up a consortium responsible for the five farms across the country. The Kangnas wind farm is just over 50km east of the town of Springbok in the Nama Khoi Local Municipality of the Northern Cape. Construction for the project began in 2018 and has been achieved with 50% of construction content manufactured locally in South Africa, including the site’s two transformers, according to the company.

Chris Antonopoulos, Chief Executive Officer at Lekela said it was a significant milestone considering Lekela was formed just five years ago.

“We now have over 600MW of wind power in operation, which will supply clean electricity to hundreds of thousands of South Africans, at an affordable price for the next two decades. Our completed portfolio places Lekela firmly as one of the leading providers of clean, renewable energy in the country, and across the African continent more broadly,” he said.

Mainstream Asset Management South Africa (MAMSA), a subsidiary of Mainstream Renewable Power (MRP)provides construction and operation management for these five projects on behalf of Lekela and the other shareholders involved in the projects.

The company's current portfolio includes more than 1 300MW across projects in South Africa, Egypt, Senegal and Ghana.