Going green grows jobs and cuts pollution

The Western Cape Industrial Symbiosis Programme (WISP) has generated over R120 million in financial benefits through additional revenue, cost savings and private investments since it was set up in 2013. This was announced by the City of Cape Town’s Strategic Business Partners, GreenCape, which manages the programme. The WISP offers green technical expertise to businesses to connect them with unused or residual resources including energy, water, assets and logistics. “The achievements of the WISP are very impressive and I am proud of the work done to contribute to a sustainable economy here in Cape Town. This impressive programme contributes to the economy and the efficacy of businesses by assisting in improving business processes as well as adding new revenue streams, which ultimately contribute to the success of businesses and job creation through recycling,’ said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management, Alderman James Vos.

Apart from the creation of 69 permanent jobs, and 25 temporary jobs in member companies, the programme has ensured that more than 100 000 tons of waste was diverted from landfills, and 300 000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions saved.

The city funds GreenCape to unlock the manufacturing and employment potential in the green economy, and focuses on attracting investment opportunities, as well as removing barriers to entry and expansion in the green economy.

Picture: Supplied

The green economy is seen as a key sector with the potential to add to an already thriving business system that creates jobs.

“Just one example is the Sealand Gear company which is a WISP participant and specialises in manufacturing bags and apparel from recycled and upcycled materials, provided by GreenCape.

“Sealand now employs 28 people and as a young start-up, the WISP helped Sealand set up supplier relationships, which would have proved difficult without this assistance.’ said Alderman Vos

The City said it was committed to speeding up progress towards sustainable development and poverty reduction through the sustainable use of natural resources and would continue to partner with stakeholders to enable a greener future.