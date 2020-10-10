Hey, hey, here comes Garden Day!

Garden Day is a growing movement since it was started in 2016 by gardening app Candide and its main aim is to create a sense of belonging and connection, and to get more people to experience the mental and physical boost gardening brings to their lives. A survey of 1 750 Candide subscribers showed that 96 percent felt happier when spending downtime in their gardens. The findings revealed the most popular garden activities are spending time in a favourite spot admiring plants, listening to birdsong and watching the wildlife, breathing in the fresh air and garden scents, enjoying a cuppa and a chat, taking me time with a quiet bite to eat, playing with the children, reading a book, or lazing on the grass. But that’s not all that’s good about gardening and anyone from a newbie gardener to a gardening guru can benefit from the calming effects of mulching, potting, pruning or weeding.

On Sunday there will be a virtual Garden Day Gathering with a host of events, including garden-inspired gourmet and a flower crown-off hosted by comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout and TV and radio presenter Zoë Brown via Zoom and Facebook Live.

Here members will wear crowns made with flowers, fruit and foliage to add to the fun of the day.

Award-winning interior designer Donald Nxumalo, is one of a number of Garden Day ambassadors who will lead this year’s celebrations, wearing his own crown creation.

“There’s unhurried creativity that comes with gardening. Typically, I’m racing against the clock, but on my balcony, I can let the process evolve slowly. This balances and invigorates me. It inspires my design work,” he said.