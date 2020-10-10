How your garden grows YOU
Gardeners all agree that potting about in the soil, getting plants to thrive and produce blooms or food, gives them a natural boost and a spring in their step.
Here are 10 really good reasons why you should join the trend.
1. Improves immune system
Spending time in the sun increases the absorption of vitamin D, which helps grow strong bones and boosts your immune system.
2. Burns calories
Gardening is hard work and can burn up to 330 calories in one hour.
3. Relieves stress
Gardening requires a lot of physical activity and helps to release a group of feel-good hormones (endorphins) which makes one feel relaxed and satisfied.
4. Reduces the risk of stroke
Studies have shown that gardening lowers the risk of stroke and heart disease, and can prolong your life.
5. Improves diet and gut health
Several studies show that gardeners eat more fruits and vegetables than their peers and people who grow their food tend to eat healthier.
6. Anger therapy
Doing some heavy digging or serious pruning can help you blow off some steam.
7. Creates a sense of responsibility
Growing and maintaining a garden creates a sense of responsibility, purpose and ownership.
8. Enhances the sensory system
Gardening engages all senses, like smelling fresh herbs, feeling the soil between your fingers and listening to the bees buzzing around the blooms.
9. Channels your inner creative
Gardening helps inspire creativity and allows individuals to express themselves, while having an outlet to connect with oneself, one’s dreams and one’s passions.
10. Stay connected
Community gardens bring people together and create a common purpose. Everyone has a need to belong. Being part of a community brings health benefits for the individuals, including Increased feelings of happiness and contentment by making new friends, feeling fulfilled and having fun
* List compiled by Garden Day app Candide.