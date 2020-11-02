South Africans on the vegan diet face several challenges

Most people who have decided to go vegan - eating food that has no animal sourced products in it - took the decision to prevent cruelty to animals and harm to the environment.

Vegans are growing in numbers globally, but local vegans lament about the lack of variety in restaurants and the quality of produce required to remain healthy.

This is what emerged from Sansha Kohidh’s Master’s degree in Dietetics at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) which she earned for her research on the vegan diet in South Africa - dieters’ motives for making the lifestyle choice, challenges they face and nutritional quality.

Kohidh said that although the vegan diet was becoming increasingly popular internationally and locally, very few studies had been done on this diet from a South African perspective.

“Despite its growing popularity, there are a lot of misconceptions about the diet, including that the food is bland and tasteless, expensive and lacking nutrition, having no dairy or animal products in it,” said Kohidh.