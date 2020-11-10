Webinar to discuss green recovery post-Covid

Leaders in the water sector will be discussing a post-Covid green recovery at the 6th Annual Water Stewardship virtual event next week.

“Good governance for green recovery – stewardship in a post-Covid water sector” is the topic.

It will bring together representatives from government, industry, civil society, and development partners to explore how investments in South Africa’s water sector can be leveraged to generate sustained economic growth, employment, and well-being, organisers said.

Tuesday's webinar event is expected to look at what is needed to achieve robust governance for sustainable recovery, as well as investments in the water sector which will be needed for a green recovery.

These important topics will be debated by representatives from various sectors, offering different perspectives on how solutions can be implemented.