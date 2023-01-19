Grumpy Girl Stomp: TikTokers are rebelling against the popular ‘Hot Girl Walk’ and ‘Rich Mom Walk’ trends, by walking with an attitude

You've gone on a hot girl walk if you've ever strolled down the street when your favourite music is booming from your headphones and you're thinking, "Wow, I feel so wonderful about myself right now“. Since TikTok gave it a name, hundreds of people daily embark on their own hot girl walks and experience a wealth of positive health effects as a result.

The fad, which TikToker Mia, the CEO of the Hot Girl Walk, initiated, is undoubtedly popular. The hashtag has had over 48 million views and dozens of films of viewers taking their very own hot lady walk have been uploaded. Some of the videos have users strutting on a treadmill, strolling down the street, or strolling through a park. In all cases, individuals are essentially bragging about how great they feel after working out. If you've already been on a hot girl walk, it might be time to get a cow's milk latte, drape a cardigan over your shoulders, and walk about town like you've just finished a private tennis session. Enter one of TikTok’s newest walking trends: the rich mom walk.

#nyc #dayinmylife #weightloss #hotgirlwalk ♬ Sunshine - WIRA @claaaarke Replying to @amandaisheree how I burn 1500+ calories a day & tone with my extra long walks! #fitness Christina Najjar, nicknamed Tinx, a TikToker with over 1.5 million followers who is known in part for her amusing "rich mom starting pack" videos, came up with the term "rich mom walk." She perfectly captures the lifestyle of conventional wealthy parents in them, including everything they do, dress, and think about during the course of a day. These women manage businesses, dress in designer clothing, stress about the birthday parties for their kids, and yet they still find the time to practise the best self-care techniques. ♬ original sound - Tinx @tinx great white after Barry’s? #richmom However, if you're feeling down and the idea of being hot, cheerful, or fancy seems incredibly out of your reach, then a grumpy girl stomp could feel just perfect. The grumpy girl stomp was created by TikTok user @madiwood_ because she wasn't feeling the hot girl walk one day. A grumpy girl stomp is all about hiding behind shades and a baseball hat while you take a depressing stroll, as opposed to a hot girl walk, which involves parading through town to a beautiful soundtrack. It's the ideal thing to do, in Wood's TikTok, if you "feel awful" but realise that getting some fresh air is "healthy for you."

♬ my video blew up - RC🤾![CDATA[]]>🏽 @madiwood_ Me and the #hotgirlwalk The flood of likes indicates that more than 50 000 individuals can connect. “This is my aesthetic”, one user said, while another added, "Definitely going on one of these after work today." Doing the bare minimum while you're feeling down? Count me in“. While a grumpy girl stomp or any stroll, for that matter, won't always instantly lift your spirits, there is plenty of research to support the concept that getting some fresh air and stepping outside may really lift your spirits. According to Dr Linda Baggett, a TikTok physician and licensed clinical psychologist, has done research that has proven that exercise is a natural mood enhancer since it generates "feel-good" endorphins and is also a well-known method to handle stress. Yes, even a simple "stomp" around the neighbourhood can be effective, since walking stimulates your muscles and increases your heart rate.

