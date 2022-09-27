10 amazing ways CBD oil can benefit your health

With some scientific studies suggesting that it may lessen the symptoms of illnesses like chronic pain and anxiety, CBD oil is continuing to gain popularity in the health and wellness industry. CBD products are not hallucinogenic. Instead, what was once taboo is now considered an empowering mainstream health support with CBD providing zero potential to be abused or cause dependence.

The so-called "new wonder drug" from nature has created the possibility for self-managed, reasonably priced health advantages and pain relief in our daily lives. It also serves as a useful substitute for prescribed medications, which have the potential to become habit-forming and have additional side effects when used for an extended period of time. Picture by Justin Aikin /unsplash Below are a few reasons to consider using CBD oil. 1 Relief from anxiety and depression

With South Africans experiencing greater distress now than we did in 2020, our country has one of the lowest mental health rankings in the entire globe. According to research, CBD oil helps people with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), OCD, and other mental health conditions by reducing intrusive thoughts and compulsions, as well as anxiety and depression. 2 Insomnia support CBD oil is a secure and reliable sleep aid that promotes deeper REM (rapid eye movement) sleep, which is essential for the proper development of the brain. As a defence against the crippling effects of weariness and anxiety, it also aids in managing and maintaining sleep patterns.

3 Respite from chronic pain CBD oil offers relief from a variety of painful conditions, including chronic neuropathy, fibromyalgia, and rheumatoid arthritis. It also serves as a useful substitute for prescribed medications, which have the potential to become habit-forming and have additional side effects when used for an extended period of time. 4 Alleviate inflammation and muscular pain

Because CBD oil has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities, it can aid with pain management by influencing the activation of our endocannabinoid receptors, lowering inflammation, and interacting with our neurotransmitters. Once taken, the effects of CBD oil can be felt within 15 to 45 minutes, making it particularly beneficial for back and nerve pain. 5 Ease diabetic complications Those who have type 1, type 2, or gestational diabetes can benefit from CBD since it lowers insulin resistance and helps to moderate blood sugar levels. As with all locally made Biomedcan products, which are made in a facility accredited by the Sahpra (South African Health Products Regulatory Authority) and FDA, it is crucial that the CBD oil be of the highest quality.

6 Protection against neurological disease CBD oil can help you improve your memory and focus by protecting the brain and providing additional support in the treatment of neuroinflammatory diseases. CBD oil, which has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and neuroprotective properties, is also a novel treatment for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and complex motor disorders. 7 Relief for arthritis and joint pain

Evidence from the Arthritic Foundation demonstrates that CBD oil relieves joint and arthritis pain, reducing stress and promoting better sleep. Arthritis is a degenerative disorder. 8 Treatment for seizures Human studies have proved that CBD oil has anticonvulsant characteristics, and they also support the safety and effectiveness of the oil in treating both focal and generalised epilepsy in both adults and children. Discuss any concerns you may have with your medical doctor before embarking on your curative CBD health journey.

9 Assists in the repair of skin conditions CBD oil is especially beneficial for acne-prone sensitive skin since it reduces inflammation and breakouts while soothing acne-related irritation. In addition to providing the body with cellular anti-ageing characteristics, it is a secure and reliable non-invasive solution for treating inflammatory skin problems, including eczema, and lowering risk factors for dermatitis and psoriasis. 10 Reduce blood pressure

Hypertension caused by high blood pressure can lead to heart attack, stroke, and chest pains. A single dose of CBD oil in healthy test participants lowered blood pressure for those at rest and those who were under stress. Even if you have no symptoms, CBD oil works as a pick-me-up in the mornings as it helps the endocannabinoid system responsible for many of our bodily functions and regulates the heart rhythm. Taken as a daily supplement with your morning cup of coffee, CBD oil boosts your immune system and acts as a natural mood and maintenance support.