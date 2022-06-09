10 winter life hacks to survive the chilly season

Doesn’t it seem like you spend all your time, money, and effort trying to stay warm in winter? What about those extremely short days when the sun appears to fall as quickly as it rises? When winter arrives, everything seems to become more difficult.

You can rely on these cold weather tips to get you and your homestead through the winter. We’ve compiled a list of 10 of our best tips and advice to help you get through the year’s most difficult (and longest) season. Natural cold and flu remedies

Some of the side effects of winter temperatures include the common cold and flu. With some of the greatest natural quick home treatments like vitamin C, honey and tea or hydration, you can drown the symptoms of a cold or flu. They’re all-natural, effective, and in your budget. This cold season, you may also want to strengthen your immune system. These natural ingredients do a great job. Use energy from sunlight

Open curtains and blinds during the day to enable sunlight to help warm your house, then close them at night to keep the heat in. Layer your clothing Find those blankets, wool sweaters, long johns, and socks as you will need them during winter.

You might be able to keep the heat at bay during some periods of the day if you can wear layers while watching TV or working from home. Also pack an extra pair of socks in your car’s glove compartment if you’re going to work or just need to run some errands so that if you step into a puddle, you’ll have dry socks to change into. Light up candles

Despite the fact that candles generate heat while burning. A candle flame’s heat is not enough to heat an entire building. However, lighting some candles to offer a little warmth while saving money on electricity and enjoying warm air and a mood-boosting aroma in your cosy space can help. Fill your petrol tank

It’s a good idea to keep at least half a tank of gas in your vehicle during the winter months. It not only protects you from becoming stranded, but it also keeps any water in your tank from freezing which could damage your petrol pump. Save your skin Avoid long, hot showers, which can be the cause of your skin to dry out. Try taking lukewarm showers, for a shorter duration . Also, always moisturise your skin on a daily basis.

Stay hydrated People who do not drink the necessary 8 glasses of water each day may experience the cold more intensely. Staying hydrated will help your body deal with the cold better. To make sure you receive enough liquids, keep a bottle of water on hand and enjoy hot herbal tea, cider, and hot soups and stews throughout the day.

Maximise warmth by layering bedclothes The arrangement in which you lay your blankets on your bed can have an impact on how warm you feel when you’re tucked in. Lightweight, fluffy blankets should be used directly on top of the sheets, but a dense, thick blanket should be used on top of that. Dense blankets act as a more insulating thermal surface barrier, keeping the warmth in and the cold out.

Get busy baking Under the pretence of getting cold, indulge in a delicious treat by baking or roasting some of your favourite foods. Using the oven will warm up the kitchen and result in warm goodies at the end. Use a hot water bottle