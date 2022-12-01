16 Days of Activism: NGO's guide to help rape survivors deal with the traumatic event

The South African government released its crime statistics earlier this year stating that 9 516 rape cases were opened with the SAPS between April and June 2022. South Africa has one of the highest rape statistics in the world; in 2019/2020, there were 42 289 reported rapes along with 7 749 reported sexual assaults. This translates into about 115 rapes each day.

What to do if you have been raped Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust’s guide to navigating rape: You are strongly encouraged to seek refuge immediately; you must do this as soon as possible. The police can take you to a hospital or call an ambulance, and they can also take you to a forensic unit. However, if you’re not hurt, you don’t have to go to the police or report the rape until you feel comfortable doing so.

Even though it could be difficult to comprehend what’s happened, it's crucial to tell the first person you meet, whom you trust, about the rape because he/she might be required to testify on your behalf in court. Counsellors advise you to gather the individual's information because, should you report the incident, the police will require the person’s testimony as a part of the investigation. You have the right to medical treatment. You are always given the option of laying criminal charges at any rape crisis centre or hospital forensic unit. If you have any injuries, you will be treated for them, and you will be given HIV prevention and STI therapy and assessed for pregnancy risk.

You are advised to request emergency contraception (the morning-after pill) to prevent pregnancy; this must be used within 72 hours. If you have been sexually assaulted or abused, you may benefit from counselling. Sexual assault can result in severe physical and emotional trauma to the victim. Take some time off to recover and deal with the trauma. No one will judge you, and asking for help does not mean you are weak. Talking to a counsellor provides a safe environment in which you can express your anger and fear.

Sexual abuse is among some of the more difficult topics to discuss. Victims of assault may try to avoid talking about their abuse or traumatic experiences in an attempt to leave these problems behind. Young people are especially affected by this problem. However, suppressing distressing, traumatic memories can have long-term effects. You may feel like you can’t trust anyone.

Talking about your trauma is a powerful way to release the pain and shame associated with the event. Picture: Tara Winstead Pexels If you do fall pregnant from the rape, you can choose to have an abortion. This can be done at a district clinic up to 12 weeks into the pregnancy. Whether you want to inform the authorities about the rape is entirely up to you. There is no time limit as to when you can lay charges or open a case. The decision to report the rape may initially seem overwhelming, but it is normal. Take as much time as you need. It is always preferable to have forensic examinations performed even if you are unsure of your plans to file charges. This will allow the doctor to gather physical evidence in case you decide to do so later.