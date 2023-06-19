3 things you need to do after binge eating

Let us set the scene - you have just finished a binge and you are feeling painfully stuffed. But worse than that, you are feeling like a fool for succumbing to yet another binge. Especially after you would have been so good all day. Now you are going to have to figure out a way to undo this binge.

The moments after a binge always seem to be filled with regret and frustration. But it does not have to be this way. Below we have simple tips for you to help you deal with the post-binge physical and emotional stress. Water is the most powerful natural detoxifier as it helps digested food move through the digestive tract quicker. Picture: Pexels/Marcos Flores Hydrate Okay, this tip may seem pretty basic, but there is a reason it appears in almost every Google search for “What to do after a binge”.

While you get comfy, grab some water and hydrate. Water is the most powerful natural detoxifier as it helps digested food move through the digestive tract quicker. Furthermore, it can help reset proper hunger and fullness cues, which can reduce binge episodes. When you do eat, make sure you focus on nutrient-dense foods that will leave your body feeling satiated and help reduce cravings. Picture: Pexels/Klaus Nielsen Eat when you are hungry

Depending on how much you ate and at what time, you may not feel hungry when you first wake up. Do not force yourself to eat, but do not starve yourself either, as this could lead to overeating or binging again. Instead, wait until you naturally feel hungry - for me, it is usually a few hours after waking. When you do eat, make sure you focus on nutrient-dense foods that will leave your body feeling satiated and help reduce cravings. Baked or grilled proteins, leafy greens, and complex carbs like quinoa and sweet potatoes are great ideas for post-binge recovery meals. Picture: Pexels/Lisa Fotios Eat clean