Vaginal dryness is common among women. Picture: Pexels

Vaginal dryness is a common problem that many women have at some point in their lives.



As a form of relief, some women go for vaginal moisturisers to deal with the problem.





However, Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng a women's health activist and author of "A Guide to Sexual Health & Pleasure" says the term vaginal moisturiser implies there is an aesthetic product that is available to provide relief from vaginal dryness, but it is inaccurate.





"Vaginal dryness and painful sex symptoms of medical conditions, whether emotional or psychological or as a result of a physiological disease, and no so-called moisturiser are going to alleviate the underlying symptoms," says Mofokeng.





"The condition needs to be treated professionally. There is a reason why dryness and discomfort are happening: even emotional or psychologist, or a once-off thing around your menstrual cycle, but the point is that there is a reason and it's not enough to just buy'feminine products available," she explains.





Instead, Mofokeng suggests the following to deal with vaginal dryness:





Vaginal lubricants





This product will help reduce vaginal friction in order to increase comfort and pleasure during sexual activity. These can be silicone and water-based and offer immediate, but short-lived benefits during sex. Oil-based lubricants, jelly, should be avoided.





Vaginal dilators





Vaginal dilators such as vibrators come in different sizes and help stretch the vagina and reduce tightness. Vaginal dilators may also improve blood flow to the vagina making arousal and lubrication attainable and improve pain associated with penetration.





Pelvic floor physical therapy





Therapy or exercises promote kegel muscle relaxation and strengthening and this can also reduce possible pain during sex.



