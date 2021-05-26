3 ways to encourage loved ones who are vaccine-hesitant

In South Africa, the second phase of Covid-19 vaccines began this month. Although some are eager to obtain the vaccine, many are still hesitant.

IOL News reported that so far, 1.6 million out of 5.4 million over-60s have registered for the shot.

In the meantime, some people on social media have expressed concern about vaccine-hesitant loved ones.

One user tweeted: "Guys, my parents who are over 60 are refusing to take the vaccine. What now"

While another said: "I told mine she must send me the list of her policies... so that when she dies, I can go claim... sis woke up n went to register the following day"

With so many misconceptions about the vaccine, encouraging loved ones to get the jab can be challenging.

Understand them

Ana Sokolovic, a licensed psychotherapist and life coach, told Healthline.com that she recommends understanding the nature and source of the person's fear first.

Sokolovic recommends asking probing questions like: "What would make you more comfortable to get the vaccine? What would make you feel more confident?"

Do not judge their decision

Clinical psychologist Jasmin Kooverjee, also proposed asking as to why they are hesitant, rather than passing judgement on their decision.

This is to negate any misconceptions they may have about the vaccine, she said.

Kooverjee recommends going over the vaccine side effects with them. Also, let them know that they only last a day or two and are easily controlled, so that shouldn't be a deterrent.

Counter misconceptions with facts

Another approach is enlighten them - by countering misconceptions with facts. For example, you could tell them the number of people of have received the vaccine and are safe.

Or show them testimonials from people who are willing to share information about the Covid-19 vaccine.

Kooverjee also suggests that we encourage our loved ones to meet with healthcare professionals one-on-one to ask questions about their worries. This will enable them to make informed decisions, she said.

