4 health trends that will continue to shape 2022

Health trends come and go. But good health is central to human happiness and well-being. Now health experts say a holistic approach is needed to a healthy lifestyle.

Whether you want to feel fitter, healthier, have more energy or adopt a positive outlook on life, you first need to start to change your habits and change for better. Herbalife Nutrition shares health trends that will continue to shape 2022 that you need to focus on. Hybrid gyms

Online fitness is here to stay. But that doesn’t mean you have to say goodbye to your more traditional gym offerings. By adopting a hybrid approach, gym members have the option of both online and in-person classes, combining quality and convenience. Online fitness doesn’t have to be a threat to the traditional gym set-up, but should rather be seen as an opportunity to combine all the good elements of both. This means that you have the freedom to choose what works best for you – it’s the best of both worlds! Mental health

Mental health has found itself at the centre of health and wellness discussions in recent years, and that doesn’t seem to be changing. There’s a growing trend towards incorporating mindfulness into everything that you do, and exercise is no exception. People are crediting taking care of their mental health as a major driving force behind their exercise routine, so the idea of what it means to be healthy is shifting towards more of an inside-out approach. It’s about feeling good rather than just looking good. When you take this approach to exercise (and other elements of your wellness), you remove the pressure of having to achieve a certain look – which means you have more time to really focus on what health means to you.

Think about your gut Gut health is centred around two major areas – firstly, your digestive system and, secondly, the balance of bacteria in your gut. Your diet has a major influence on these areas, so it’s important to get your fix of gut-loving foods. This means aiming for more whole foods, fruits, and vegetables, and avoiding processed foods. There is also a major connection between your gut health and your mental health, known as your “gut brain axis”, so by eating a more gut-friendly diet, you’re also going to help optimise your mental health.

Mini-workouts Life moves fast and you don’t always have 45 minutes to dedicate to working out. Finding ways to incorporate smaller, more manageable workouts into your day-to-day activities is priority. This is great for time-poor people and for those who are intimidated by longer workouts. It could include anything from a 10 minute free-weight training session to a five minute yoga flow in-between calls. It could also mean simply opting for the more physically strenuous option whenever you can, like taking the stairs instead of the lift or parking your car further away from the entrance to the shops.