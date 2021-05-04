4 healthy habits to keep practising, even after the pandemic ends

We have a long list of “after the pandemic” habits or activities that we either can't wait to do or can't wait to stop doing.

The Covid-19 pandemic presented us with some unsettling challenges, but it also taught us valuable lessons, as many of us realised the importance of taking better care of ourselves, our families, and our society.

We have narrowed down four important habits that we should continue practising, even after the pandemic has passed.

Masks

Wearing a mask in public when you are sick should remain mandatory.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), masks are a key measure to save lives. When you're sick, covering your face is an excellent way to prevent any illnesses or viruses from spreading.

Hygiene

Incorporating basic daily protective hygiene habits into our daily lives, sanitising our phones every day, or keeping a hand-sanitiser in our bags, will keep us safe from other viruses, such as the flu, all year round.

Mental wellness

The Covid-19 pandemic has sparked mental stress around the world. More people are aware of mental health and are finding ways to offer support. However, the conversation needs to go on.

People with mental illnesses will still experience emotional distress in other situations; so ending the stigma associated with mental illness, by talking about it more and holding space for those who need us, must become the norm.

Respect and support for essential and healthcare workers

From grocery store employees, public transport drivers, pharmacists, nurses, and doctors – they've managed to keep communities together. They are deserving of appreciation and support.