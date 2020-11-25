4 reasons why you should have a cold shower

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Although taking a cold shower may be your idea of torture, it is good for your body and mind. Saying goodbye to your warm shower may not sound very appealing, but it is worth it. Below are four benefits of taking a cold shower. Energy If a cup of coffee does not wake you up in the morning, consider taking a cold shower. It will cause your body to release adrenaline which can come in handy, especially in the morning. It wakes you up in an instant, leaving you feeling revitalised and full of energy. Do you normally feel tired after a busy working day? A cold shower in the evening will clear your head and leave you feeling invigorated.

Mood

Apart from boosting your energy and increasing your alertness, the neurotransmitter that is released when you have a cold shower also has a positive effect on your mood.

If you can endure a cold shower, you will feel fantastic afterwards and because of this small victory, your body will release more feel-good hormones.

Pain relief

According to a study published in the North American Journal of Medical Sciences, cold-water therapy has been proven to reduce pain and inflammation. It also shortens the time the body needs to recover after physical activity.

Immune system

Many people believe the opposite, however, research shows that exposure to the cold increases your resistance to disease. Low temperatures boost your immune system which means you are less likely to get sick.