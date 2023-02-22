4 tips for keeping your feet smelling fresh

Nothing ruins a fine pair of shoes, a date, or your foyer like a stench. It's also challenging to prevent the odour from spreading to the rest of your footwear once it starts.

This is due to the fact that even the most delicate shoes serve as a dank, sweaty haven for odour-causing germs. Although you can't get rid of the smell entirely, you can manage it. Try these professional suggestions for stopping stinky feet before you lose another pair of shoes. Try to avoid getting wet

Keep your feet dry, advises board-certified dermatologist Dr Becca Baxter, to avoid stinky feet. After a shower, towel off your feet and apply an anti-fungal powder between your toes to keep them dry and prevent fungus that can cause odour. When possible, put on socks Not exactly a fashion statement, socks and heels. According to Baxter, however, when you don't wear socks, there is nothing to absorb the perspiration that your feet naturally create, trapping it between your toes and within your shoes. If you're going sockless, consider dabbing antiperspirant between your toes and on the soles of your feet.

Prepare your shoes Sprinkle inside your shoes both before and after wearing them (or use a more concentrated odour-eating powder), advises Baxter. Furthermore, remove them from your wet, dark closet. Your shoes require airing out much as your sore pets do. Go to the liquor store

Whatever happens, if your feet wind up smelling less than swell, wipe them off with a towel dipped in vodka to get rid of the scent. In addition to making college students intoxicated, cheap vodka also works well to eliminate foot odour. Even the all-knowing Mythbusters "myth-verified" it in one of their episodes. If you have some, put it in an inexpensive spray bottle or even affix a spray head to the top of the vodka bottle itself to start spraying. Some people advise combining vodka and water, but it's up to you and how much odour you want to remove.