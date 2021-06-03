4 ways to keep warm during SA’s cold front

Brrr -temperatures have been dropping like crazy. Every day the weather has been playing havoc - it’s warm one day and the next two or three days we are freezing.

The weather forecaster said the coldest areas would be the Western Cape, parts of the Northern Cape and the interior of the Eastern Cape, where maximum temperatures of 15ºC are expected.

If you are affected by the cold during this time, here are ways that you can keep you and your loved ones safe.

Switch between hot and cold in the shower

Hot showers immediately warm you up, but cold showers improve blood circulation between your skin and organs.

Increased circulation is one of the top reasons experts recommend cold showers. As cold water hits your body and external limbs, it constricts circulation on the surface of your body.

Humidify your home

A humidifier won’t make the temperature higher, however it may make it feel slightly warmer. Water vapour from the humidifier slightly increases the air's ability to hold heat.

If you turned up a thermostat, the relative humidity would drop; you haven’t removed moisture from the room, you simply increased the amount of moisture needed to remain at a constant relative humidity. Low humidity means more evaporative cooling and more moisture from your body entering the atmosphere which cools you off in the process.

Stay active

Keep as active as possible to boost your circulation. Move around at least once an hour and avoid sitting still for long periods. Even light exercise will help keep you warm. When you do sit down, put your feet up as it's the coldest near the ground.

Have warming food and drinks

Drink plenty of water, that may be hard on cold days, so add lemon, ginger for taste. You may also want to monitor your caffeine intake or simply opt for tea to keep warm.

There are delicious and healthy soup varieties that help you lose and maintain your weight. Soup is an excellent source of beneficial vitamins and minerals. Try soups that are also low in calories, fat and carbohydrates.