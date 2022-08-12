5 bad habits you didn’t realise that could pose serious health risks

We all have some odd habits, which, regrettably, may be dangerous to your health. WebMD concentrated on a select handful to provide us with new motivation to eliminate them.

Blasting your headphones There will be times when you want to crank up the volume to 110%, but this is not recommended. A normal conversation has a decibel level of around 60. To be safe, keep your headset volume below 75 when listening through it.

Also, don’t listen for more than a few hours at a time. If you are frequently exposed to loud noise, you are more likely to lose your hearing as you age. Sitting for long periods Part of the problem is the modern workplace, where you may spend hours hunkered over your computer.

This slows your metabolism, which increases your chances of gaining weight. It's also linked to other health issues, such as heart disease. But there is a simple solution: get up and move around every now and then. A daily 10-minute walk can be beneficial. Drinking too much

It is advised to consume no more than 14 units of alcohol per week, spread over three days or more. That's roughly 6 medium (175ml) glasses of wine or 6 pints of 4% beer. There is no completely safe level of drinking, but following these guidelines reduces your risk of harming your health. Drinking more alcohol increases your risk of kidney disease, liver disease, digestive problems, heart problems, bone damage, and even some cancers.

According to studies, moderate drinking (up to one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men) may reduce your risk of certain heart conditions. Eating too quickly It can make you feel less satisfied and make you more likely to overeat throughout the day.

Slowing down allows your body to recognize when you’ve eaten enough and allows you to feel fuller with less. When eating, take small bites and chew them thoroughly to help you focus. Flossing

You must remove the plague, a sticky, bacterial-filled plaque that forms between your teeth and leads to cavities. Gum disease, a dangerous condition connected to various health problems like stroke, heart disease, and diabetes, can also be brought on by too much plaque. Spending too much time alone

Spending time alone has many advantages, one of which is that it allows you to better understand who you are. What matters is that you feel connected to others, not how many people you know or how often you see them. You are more likely to have high blood pressure, depression, brain issues (such as Alzheimer’s), and inflammation if you don’t.